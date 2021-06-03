HedgeTrade Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $352.36 million and $88,343.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007067 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003999 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059361 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007298 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

