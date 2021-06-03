Hegic (HEGIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.01 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Hegic has a total market cap of $69.01 million and $1.36 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00994291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.10420602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.