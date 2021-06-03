Helium Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $15.28 or 0.00039522 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $18.11 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00274588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005421 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,058,985 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

