Helix Price Reaches $0.0046 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $154,452.49 and approximately $60.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00025656 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002768 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

