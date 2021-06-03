Hellenic Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,959.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00011465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $304.23 million and $160,959.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.00485053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

