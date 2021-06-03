Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.38 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

