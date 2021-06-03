Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.42 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

