Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Herc worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

