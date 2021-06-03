Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $5.13

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00013066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $24.10 million and $1.05 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

