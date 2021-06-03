Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 3.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

