High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $490,158.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

