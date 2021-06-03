Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,717. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

