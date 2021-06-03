Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,717. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39.
