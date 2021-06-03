HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 38,057 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE F opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

