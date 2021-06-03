HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 498 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.68.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

