HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,901 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 830.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,539 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

