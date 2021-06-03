HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $141.88 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,939,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

