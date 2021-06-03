HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 61,648 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of CURO Group worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CURO opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.