HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

