Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 232.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hilltop worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

