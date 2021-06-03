Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7,727.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 82,688 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.13. 31,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,461. The company has a market capitalization of $444.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

