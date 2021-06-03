Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,319. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.