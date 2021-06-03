Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $70.29 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,459,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,285,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 7.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,370. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.