Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $18.97 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,973,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.00. 66,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $319.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

