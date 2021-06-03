Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.37.

AAP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $190.88. 2,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,199. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

