Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

