HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,345.56 ($17.58).
Shares of HSV traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 947.50 ($12.38). The stock had a trading volume of 542,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,301. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,089. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.