HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,345.56 ($17.58).

Shares of HSV traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 947.50 ($12.38). The stock had a trading volume of 542,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,301. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,089. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

