HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.35), with a volume of 355,911 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.11 ($17.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,089.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.57%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

