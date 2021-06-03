Honest (HNST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $680,010.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Honest has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $680,010.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00319150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00238829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.01197054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,054.77 or 1.00289129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034185 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

