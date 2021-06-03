HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $487,068.59

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $487,068.59 and $1.43 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

