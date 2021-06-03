Hord (HORD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $820,651.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $11.05 million and $820,651.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,459,622 coins.

