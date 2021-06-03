Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 203,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

HST stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

