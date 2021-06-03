Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $136.81

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.81, but opened at $139.93. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 1,938 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

