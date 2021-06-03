Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $136.81

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.81, but opened at $139.93. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 1,938 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.