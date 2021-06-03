Howard Hacker Sells 6,382 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THC stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

