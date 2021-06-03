Howard Hacker Sells 6,382 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of THC stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
