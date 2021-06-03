HTMLCOIN Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $5,312.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

