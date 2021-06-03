HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.08 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and approximately $10,445.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00081942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.01012000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.45 or 0.09329059 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

