Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

