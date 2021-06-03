HYCON (HYC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $455.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $455.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00099850 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,426,942 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,426,940 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

