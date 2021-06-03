Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.05

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.05 and last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 4611590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.74.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

