Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $304,338.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00081942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.01012000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.45 or 0.09329059 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

