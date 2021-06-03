HyperDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $235,523.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $235,523.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

