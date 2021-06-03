Hyve Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00328621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00228552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.01186723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.65 or 0.99905220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

