I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,786.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,786.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00525080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004316 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.82 or 0.01480645 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,906,006 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

