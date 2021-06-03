Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $34,929.42 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $851,544.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $34,929.42 or 0.89888985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.