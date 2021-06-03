Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $825,638.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 697,114,942 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

