Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 6.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.00. 557,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,775,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 502,835 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ideanomics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 3,863,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 613,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

