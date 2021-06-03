Idena (IDNA) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Idena has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $56,521.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,561,154 coins and its circulating supply is 43,907,495 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

