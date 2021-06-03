IDEX (IDEX) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. IDEX has a market cap of $34.19 million and $874,934.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.01010364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.50 or 0.09330637 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

