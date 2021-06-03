Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $7.82 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00020193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $192,198.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.01188051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.75 or 0.99927969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033633 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,182 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

