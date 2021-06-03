IG Gold Market Cap Reaches $9.08 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $123,058.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

