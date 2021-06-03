IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $90.53. 2,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,941 shares of company stock worth $211,596. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

